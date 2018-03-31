Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has urged Christians to embrace the lesson of Easter by continuing to live in peace with their neighbours.

Aregbesola, in an Easter message by his media aide, Sola Fasure on Saturday in Osogbo, said that the idea of Easter was love manifested in sacrifice.

“It was love that motivated Jesus Christ to lay down his life.

“It was love also that made him adopt non-resistance method, even as he endured a farcical trial that led to his condemnation, crucifixion death, and resurrection.

“Christians, therefore, should emulate Jesus by demonstrating love to one another and to their neighbours, just as Jesus admonished his disciples to love their neighbours as themselves.

“The absence of love is the foundation of all evils in our society.

“Those who love others will not steal from them, kill them, tell lies against them or harm them in any way.

“Christians will only be like Christ if they emulate him and pattern their lives after him”.

Aregbesola also urged Christians to use the period of Easter celebration to pray for the nation and the state, noting that the challenges before the nation require divine intervention.

“We should all also, irrespective of our religious persuasion, commit the affairs of our nation into the hands of God.

“Though we have many challenges which appear to be formidable, but they are nothing in the hands of God.

“If we pray and seek the face of God, in addition to working hard and eschewing evil, we shall overcome the challenges.

“The future is bright for us if we can take maximum advantage of our human and material resources,” Aregbesola said.