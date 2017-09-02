Assessing the security situation in northeast, Minister of State for Works, Power and Housing, Malam Sulaiman Jara, says provision of prompt intelligence information to security operatives will sustain the peace.

Jara told journalists that, “peace can only be sustained in the North East by us trusting one another and also availing security operatives with the right kind of intelligence to deal with situations.

“We must at all-times raise alarm when we see strange movements in our communities and around our farms.

“If you notice anything suspicious, promptly report to the security operatives as no information is small in the security circle; this way, the regained peace can be sustained,’’ he said.

The minister said without sustainable peace, the region and the country’s desire for unhampered development could be retarded.

- Advertisement -

According to him, the military has recorded significant successes in the fight against the insurgents.

He said the relocation of the three Service Chiefs to the region as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari had again boosted the edge of the military over the terrorists.

“As you can see, the Sallah was celebrated in most areas with pomp and pageantry without any ugly incident.

“The popular Baga Fish Market in Maiduguri is now back to life just as activities in the Lake Chad area are now being conducted without much apprehension.

“More people are also coming into Mubi and Maiduguri as recorded by increased business transactions.

“It will also interest you to note that there is construction work of appreciable magnitude going on in the region as part of efforts to rebuild the northeast,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was in his home state in Gombe to mark the Eid-el-Kabir.