Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has called for more partnership with both local and international organisations for proper funding and new innovation in entrepreneurship for tertiary institutions.

He said this in a paper Titled “Restructuring the Nigeria Tertiary Education System to Address the 21st Century Funding Challenges”, presented at the 2nd Founder’s day of the Edo University Iyamho, Etsako West local government area of Edo state.

The minister who was represented by Prof. Jacob Ehiorobo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, University of Benin commended the university’s management for becoming 3rd best universities in Nigeria.

He used the opportunity to call on Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) to contribute to the developmental project of the university.

On his part, Prof. Shaibu A. Ibrahim, National President of Political Science Association of Nigeria and chairman Kogi State Local Government Service Commission while presenting a paper Titled “Political Engineering and the Dynamics of Change: the Nigeria Experience”, emphasized the importance of engineering in developing Nigerian economy.

The visitor and Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, pledged more support for the university from the state government.

He however commended the school management for effective management of the resources and congratulated them for the feat so far achieved within few years of its existence and also advised the students to be of good behaviour.