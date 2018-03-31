The Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, on Saturday matriculated 5,325 students admitted for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, said that the new students were admitted out of about 10,000 candidates who applied for admission into the institution.

He said that the 2017/2018 admission gave priority to the sciences and science-related programmes.

“This priority was in compliance with the Federal government’s directive on Science to Humanity students ratio of 60:40.

”It is also our response to the federal government’s desire of the country for rapid development through advances in science and technology,” he said.

Zuru added that in the last 43 years, the university has pursued its objectives with sustained vigour.

“This has resulted into outstanding positive outcomes and progressive academic activities as well as excellent performance.”

He added that the university now has full accreditation of 94 per cent of its courses from the National University Commission while three newly introduced programmes had interim accreditation.

The Vice Chancellor called on the matriculated students to strictly adhere to the university’s rules and regulations.

“This include personal discipline, high moral standards and respect for constituted authorities,” he said.

In his remark, the University’s Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Aminu Mode, congratulated the matriculated students for securing admission into the university.

“UDUS is one of the most peaceful university in the country which is absent of all criminal cases, as such you are requested to maintain the tempo in the institution.”

He urged them to remain focused in all their academic activities and to obey the university’s guidelines and laws.

The Students Union Government President, Ibrahim Shehu, called on the matriculating students to interact fully with the university communities.

He said that this would allow them to successfully achieve their objectives for being in the institution.