The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Saturday warned the national president of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, against holding the proposed Igbo summit in Enugu or be prepared to face the consequences from IPOB youths.

Recalls that youths suspected to be members of IPOB disrupted a meeting of Igbo elders and leaders of thought in Enugu last month.

IPOB media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said in a statement that while IPOB leadership respects and recognizes Igbo elders, including their freedom of speech and assembly, it would not sit by and watch a gathering designed to enslave the Igbo nation in Nigeria.

The statement said: “We are well aware of the nocturnal meetings between Chief Nnia Nwodo and a certain Brigadier General affiliated to the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

“The same people Ohaneze Ndigbo and South East governors ran to and convinced to launch Operation Python Dance II, are the same people Nnia Nwodo and his Ohaneze Ndigbo are running to now for security during the proposed Igbo summit.

“If Ohaneze leaders like, let them surround the venue with armored tanks and soldiers, but one thing that this is certain is that the summit will not hold, unless Nnia Nwodo and his collaborators will be prepared to kill us all on that particular day.

“Nnia Nwodo and his collaborators are at liberty to call summit to sensitize and educate our people for the upcoming referendum, but not to talk about restructuring to remain in Nigeria.

“Nwodo and his Hausa-Fulani servants will understand how enraged we are on the day of this so-called summit scheduled to hold in Enugu. Should the Nigerian army arrest or kill anyone on that day, Nwodo’s children and that of the governors and anybody else involved in the betrayal of IPOB and Biafrans in general will suffer the same fate, regardless of where they are.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo and South East Governors Forum have outlived their usefulness because, as far as we are concerned, they merely exist to entrench Fulani dominance and influence over Igboland and Biafra in general. Without exception, they are all Hausa-Fulani errand boys and girls.”

According to Powerful, IPOB had taken time to chronicle what he called ‘the sad history of Igbo people and wider Biafra in Nigeria’, adding that the result showed that majority of Igbo people do not want Nigeria any more.

He said if Nwodo and others were in doubt, they should conduct a plebiscite towards the democratic demand for Biafra independence.