The Supreme Council of Non-Indigenes (SCNI), at the weekend, held a crucial meeting with the Government of Bayelsa State, to seek ways of deepening existing peace and unity in the state.

The council, which comprises all non-indigenes living in the state, met with the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, at the Information House, Yenagoa.

Iworiso-Markson, told the non-indigenes that the country must embrace peaceful co-existence and promote unity to achieve national integration and development.

He said the government led by his boss and Governor Seriake Dickson remained detribalised adding that Dickson understood the roles played by people of different cultures to the development of the state.

He noted that following the matured leadership of the governor, his government had evolved an atmosphere of peace to enable it complete many quality projects in the state.

“The high turnout of quality projects in the state in the last six years is indicative of forward-looking leadership style of Governor Seriake Dickson. He understands the strong link between migration of people of different cultures and exposure into a young state, like Bayelsa, in dire need of development”, he said.

The commissioner said the state government considered every residents as citizens who should enjoy equal right and fulfill obligation of taxation and contribute their quota to the social economic well-being of the state.

He said: “The state government is blind to tribal or ethnic consideration in appointing its officers. The only yardstick for the appointment of several non-indigenes by Governor Seriake Dickson into position of trust was competence and the value individuals could bring to the table”

He commended members of the SCNI in the state for their roles in keeping the peace and urged them to continue supporting thr restoration government.

While congratulating the council for the peaceful conduct of its election, he assured them of Government support in meeting the objectives of the organisation.

Earlier, the President-General, SCNI, Alh. Ade Bakare commended the commissioner for his professionalism in managing the government’s image since assumption of duty.

Bakare said Iworiso Markson had turned the state to a big show that everyone was compelled to watch, adding that Bayelsa is now out of twilight for a permanent seat in the limelight.

The president-general also hailed Dickson’s urbane leadership style which he said had opened up the state in all frontiers for business and economic prosperity.

He said: “Dickson’s investment in education is a portrayal of a leader who understands that education is the only worthwhile legacy a nation can bequeath its citizen and that knowledge will drive the state to prosperity.

“We thank the Governor for appointing nine members of the organization as Special Assistants and we assure him of our unflinching support.

Highlight of the occasion was the conferment of Iworiso-Markson with the patron-ship of the Supreme Council of Non-Indigenes with a promise to perform the formal investiture at a later date.