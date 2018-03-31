The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday urged Nigerians to imbibe spirit of love, peace and tolerance, to move the nation forward.

Obasa made the appeal in his Easter greetings to Nigerians, especially Christians, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Musbau Rasak.

“Jesus Christ preached and practised love, peace and tolerance during his lifetime, and these are the qualities we should imbibe and practice to move this great country forward.

“Nigerians should show love to one another, eschew violence, do away with actions and utterances that can breach public peace as well as learn to tolerate one another.

“Jesus Christ is a symbol of peace, love and tolerance, hence we should strive to emulate him by being our brothers’ keepers at all times,” Obasa said.

The speaker urged Nigerians not to relent in their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations at all levels of government.

He assured the people that the government would always implement programmes that would enhance their welfare and improve their standard of living.

The speaker said: “We are grateful for your support, cooperation and prayers for government at all levels.

“We will always ask for more support, prayers and cooperation from you.

“I want to assure you that government at all levels will strive to put in place programmes and policies that will improve the standard of living of our people.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the Lagos State House of Assembly, I wish you all a happy Easter celebration and I pray that God give us the grace to witness more of such celebrations in our life time.”