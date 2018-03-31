Kano State Government has distributed relief materials worth over N41 million to the victims of last year”s flood disaster in Gwarzo Local Government.

Over 400 victims benefited from the items that include roofing sheets, cement, rice, millet, cooking oil, mat and blanket among others.

Launching the distribution, the state Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the materials were not compensation to the victims, but an assistance to bring succour to the affected people.

Represented by his deputy Prof Hafiz Abubakar, the governor urged the beneficiaries to utilise the items for the purpose it was meant for.

He also called on them to as a matter of urgency undertake clearing of the drainages in their areas as a preventive measure for the reoccurrence of the calamity, as the raining season is fast approaching.

According to him, government has already commenced construction of drainages in the affected areas as part of measures to prevent future occurrence.

Earlier the commissioners of Health Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso and that of Rural and Community development, Dr Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso sympthized with the victims and hailed Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje for donating relief materials to the affected victims.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil advised the victims to consider the flood that ravaged the Community as a trial from Allah.