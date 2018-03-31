A former Minister of Finance, Etubom Anthony Ani, has lauded the Federal Government’s agricultural diversification programme.

Chief Ani, who is the Clan Head of Mbiabo Ikoneto in Odukpani local government area of Cross River State said the present economic realities in the country has opened the eyes of most Nigerians to see agriculture as the way forward in the country’s determination for self sufficiency.

The Finance expert who said this when he received the management of the Cross River Basin Development Authority, said his community was ready to take advantage of the programme by partnering with the authority in the development of the land.

While commending the Authority for choosing Mbiabo Ikoneto Community, Etubom Ani called for the inclusion of women and youths in the proposed scheme which he said would arrest poverty and unemployment in the area.

The former Minister said the Community would not only support the Authority but would ensure that a conducive working environment is created for the smooth operation of the scheme.

The Managing Director of Cross River Basin Development Authority, Engr. Bassey Nkposong, said the Federal Government was ready to change the mind set of the future generation towards a concious aprreciation of agriculture as a way out of the nation’s economic trouble.

When fully established, Engr. Nkposong said the project would engage women, youths and unemployed graduates from the community.

He said the Authority was not buying land from the Community but partnering with them with a view to adding value and improving on the productivity of the farms.