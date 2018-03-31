The Wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr. Amina Sani Bello, has vowed to stop the increasing cases of women with vesico vaginal fistula (VVF) in the state declaring that there is no reason why women should continue to suffer from the disease.

Speaking to newsmen at the General Hospital, Kontagora before embarking on VVF surgery boot camp for 30 women, Bello said, “I have seen the damage VVF have done to women, it is my passion to bring an end to it. I do not see why a woman would die or have complications at birth when something can be done to prevent it. I do not see what we should allow our women to have this kind of suffering. Seriously, if you know the kind of suffering these women go through, you will do all you can to help them. ”

She lamented that there are a lot of women suffering from the disease in the state who are in hiding due to the stigmatization that faces anyone with the disease.

“We do not have good records on the number of women with VVF in Niger state, a lot of them do not come to the hospital so we do not know the statistics but we do know that they are a lot of women who have it in Niger state. A lot of them are hiding. It is a disease that makes people stigmatize them, so those affect do not come out. We really do not know the statistics but from our outreaches, the cases are very high. ”

According to the Governor’s Wife, over 80 women have been repaired adding that that in the next two weeks, 30 women with VVF would be repaired.

She said that over N5 million have been expended for the surgery and treatment of women with VVF across Niger state explaining that the women are also being rehabilitated and taught skills to help reintegrate them into the society.

Bello who expressed satisfaction with the surgeries done so far said that they have recorded over 80 per cent success, “80 per cent of our patients have been cured and have moved on with their lives. Most of the challenges we have had are with patients who have been operated before, this makes out success difficult but above all, our success have been encouraging. ”

She stated that her foundation, RAISE Foundation have started high sensitization to ensure that women across the state have antenatal care and deliver in the hospital adding that incentives to ensure these have been introduced.

The Director General, Sani Bello Foundation, Mr. Zakari Ikani said that the Foundation is collaborating with the RAISE Foundation to equip the women with skills that will reintegrate them into the society and improve on their standard of living.