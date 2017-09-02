The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged Nigerians to avoid a second civil war in the country, saying no country has ever survived two civil wars.

In its Sallah message to Nigerian, the association’s president, Samson Ayokunle, urged Muslims to imbibe the qualities of piety exemplified by the Prophet Mohammed.

According to the statement, signed by the Mr. Ayokunle’s media aide, Bayo Oladeji, the government and people of Nigeria had a responsibility of dousing the tension already created in parts of the country.

“It is high time that the government at all levels wake up to their responsibilities with a view to reducing the economic hardship and the tension in the land because no country has ever survived two civil wars.

“As faithful Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to Allah, it is imperative to remind them what the Holy Quran says that: “It is not their meat nor their blood that reaches Allah. It is your piety that reaches Him.

“I urge the Muslim leaders in the country to join hands with us in our vision to have a nation where social justice, equity, peace, unity and progress are her hallmarks.

“It is also imperative to remind them that their piety should go beyond the celebrations in order to compliment the efforts of the government in making the dream of our founding fathers a reality.”

CAN also called on politicians to rise to their responsibility of building the nation and by fulfilling their campaign promises.

“It is needless to remind the political class to fulfil all their promises made during the last electioneering as they are warming up for another general election. Their words should be their bound.

“We are tired of hearing billions and trillions of Naira they are sharing among the three tiers of government in Abuja with little or nothing to show on ground.

“The time has come when our leaders must be held accountable for our commonwealth under their watch.”

The association also blamed the recent call for restructuring of the nation on what it regarded as the “lopsided nature” of appointments in public offices.