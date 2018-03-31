Nigerians have been called upon to be closer to their Creator than before, especially in the current socio-economic challenges facing the country.

They were also challenged to always pray for political leaders in the country and also emulate the meekness and the spirit of forgiveness exhibited by Jesus Christ even unto the point of death.

These were part of the message of Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Dean Emeritus of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos State, The Most Rev’d Dr. E. Adebola Ademowo OON, during the Good Friday service at the church.

Rev. Ademowo, who said that all challenges being faced in the country now would soon be a thing of the past with fervent prayers of the children of God, maintained that the country is currently facing acid test and that its citizens must remain focused and gazed only at God.

While saying Christians should be ready to face persecution in the name of Christ, the renowned clergyman maintained that as Christians, they must continue to speak with one voice in the face of those challenges.