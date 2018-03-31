Ondo State governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has felicitated Christians across the country on the success of this year’s Easter celebrations.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Segun Ajiboye, Governor Akeredolu expressed the belief that since Easter represented the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Nigeria will soon overcome whatever challenges that might be confronting the country.

Describing Easter celebrations as a period of sober reflection on the significance of the death of Jesus Christ and great sacrifice by the Saviour to give humanity the hope eternal life, the governor asked the Christians to emulate the good example laid by Jesus.

According to the governor, the exemplary life of Jesus Christ is a great lesson that should be emulated by all.

Besides, Akeredolu urged Christians to continue to be tolerant of one another, show and promote love, as well as be advocate of peaceful existence,

He urged the Christian community to have hope in Nigeria that the country will be great again.

The governor also advised them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.