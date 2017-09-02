Prof Mike Ezenwa, of the Department of Psychology, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has recommended compulsory psychological evaluation of government and bullion van drivers in the country to reduce road accidents.

Ezenwa, who is the National President of Nigeria Psychological Association, made the call at a seminar organised by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar is part of the activities of the FRSC Safety Week with the theme, “Slow Down; Save a Life’’, which commenced on Aug. 30.

Ezenwa noted that the drivers in that category were responsible for a large chunk of road crashes because of the impunity they displayed.

He regretted that politicians and government officials whom these driver work for had refused to call them to order when they harass other road users into the drainage or ram into other vehicles.

The don lauded the FRSC for introducing the Emotional and Psychological Evaluation policy and called on other stakeholders to key into the road safety business.

“Government drivers should be subjected to psychological evaluation to find out if they are not acting out of psychological pathology.

“The general public should encourage this move, politicians should show example by ensuring that their drivers are orderly,’’ he said.

Ezenwa called on other stakeholders in the road transport safety business to develop corresponding policies to complement the FRSC.

In his lecture, Mr Kehinde Adeleye, Zonal Commanding Officer, RS5, Benin, identified human factor as critical in safety on the highways.

Adeleye, who examined the “Problems of Road Safety in a Developing Economy’’, said the federal and state governments should get more involved in road maintenance in view of the mileage of roads ascribed to them by the constitution.

He bemoaned the loss of lives in Benin City and Agbor in Edo and Delta states respectively in recent crashes and urged all to help the FRSC to ensure safe road during the “Ember’’ months.

On his part, Mr Sunday Ajayi, the Sector Commander of FRSC in Anambra, urged the public to disabuse their minds of attaching spiritual connotations to the alarming increase in road crashes, especially during the Ember Months.

He rather blamed the carnage on reckless driving and impatience the people exhibited while driving.

“People should stop this idea of alluding rampant accidents during the Ember month to spiritual forces.

“It is not true, reckless drivers and impatient commuters are responsible; they are always in a hurry to make huge returns.

“We made tremendous progress from what was recorded in 2015 and in 2016 because while we had 193 deaths from 255 crashes in 2015, we recorded 77 deaths from 230 crashes in 2016.

“Speed thrills but kills. The maximum speed limit of 80km is for a bus and 100km for a car,’’ Ajayi said.

NAN reports that the road safety week continues with advocacy visits to motor parks, mosques and churches.