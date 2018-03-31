Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has observed that Nigerians are passing through trials and tribulations.

In an Easter message to people of the state and Nigerians, Ayade said the people should embrace God’s ever-new life.

He said, “for there to be a testimony, there must be trials and tribulations, while reaffirming the resolve of his administration to industrialize the state as well as building the human capacity.”

The governor called on Cross Riverians and indeed, all Nigerians to reflect deeply on the life of Jesus Christ, who sacrificed all to redeem mankind.

The Easter message signed by Ayade’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Ita, maintained that it was only through selfless service and sacrifice to fatherland that Nigeria can attain the desired socio-political and economic progress.

“As the Lenten season comes to an end to usher in Easter, let me remind you that we share a holy hunger for clarity about what is good as well as sacrifice, as we thrive to re-focus on what is most central and important to move our dear state and Nigeria forward,” he said.

While urging Christians to use the significance of Easter celebration which he noted was victory of light and life over darkness and death to cultivate the spirit of compassion and forgiveness, the Governor said “it was only these virtues that could help in building a strong, virile, indivisible and cohesive Nigeria.”

Ayade ended by wishing all Christians a refreshing and moderated Easter celebration.