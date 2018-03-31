The wedding Fatiha of Hamza Halilu Ahmed, younger brother to the wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari to Miss Hadiza Jika, took place on Friday in Abuja.

The ceremony was conducted at the National Mosque by the Chief Imam, Shehu Galadanci, a professor, a statement by Suleiman Haruna, a spokesperson for Mrs. Buhari, said.

The guardian of the groom, Prof. Abdallah Abba, requested the hand of the bride on behalf Mr. Hamza, while Saleh Dunoma, an engineer, accepted the request on behalf of the bride.

The dowry was set at N100,000, which was duly paid.

The wedding Fatiha was witnessed by President Muhammad Buhari, ministers, governors and some Nigerians.

A reception was held at the Banquet Hall of the State House immediately afterwards and was chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.