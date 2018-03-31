The police in Borno on Saturday confirmed one person killed and 13 others wounded in the Friday night suicide bomb attack in Muna area of Maiduguri.

Mr Eder Okon, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said in a statement in Maiduguri that the victims were hit when four female suicide bombers stormed the Muna Zawuya village in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

He stated that “at about 21.49 p.m. on March 30, 2018, four female suicide bombers infiltrated Muna Zawuya village in Mafa Local Government Area, an outskirt of Maiduguri.

“The bombers detonated explosive devices killing themselves and one other woman and injured 13 other persons.

“The 13 injured persons are receiving treatment in hospital.”

Okon noted that the police had dispatched Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), CTU and EOD teams to sanitise the scene of the attack, adding that normalcy had been restored to the area.

According to him, adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure hitch-free Easter celebrations in the state.