The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, has described the controversial list of treasury looters released by the Federal Government as an insult to Nigerians.

Recall that Minister of Information Lai Mohammed had released the controversial list of treasury looters at a press conference in Lagos.

But the group in a statement by its president, Malachy Ugwummadu, asked the federal government to look inward into ex-PDP chieftains now in APC to show seriousness in fighting corruption.

His statement read: “If the Federal Government was serious about total anti-corruption war, it should also ‘look inwards’ and name ex-PDP chieftains who are now in the APC.

“The conviction and prosecution of looters were the real proof of any anti-corruption fight.

“On whether it was right for the Federal Government to have named persons whose corruption cases were already in court, it is an issue that was neither ‘here nor there’.

“If the persons listed view it as name-dropping, they could sue for defamation; justification is the total defence to defamation. But I think what happened was that the Federal Government succumbed to pressure in releasing the list.

“What is important for the Federal Government to make Nigerians think it is serious about anti-corruption war is if it looks inwards and names those accused of corruption, who defected from the PDP to the APC.”