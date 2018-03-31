The Emir of Anka in Zamfara, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, has threatened to seek the United Nations (UN’s) intervention to end the protracted attacks on his domain by gunmen and insurgents.

The first class traditional ruler made this known in his palace when the Gov. Abdulazeez Yari of the state paid a condolence visit on Friday.

The emir expressed shock that in less than a week after President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state and charged security agents to brace up and end all forms of insecurity, insurgents still carried out mass killings.

He said he had lost confidence in the ability and commitment of the security personnel because they had failed in the discharge of their obligations to provide security to the lives and property of the law abiding residents in his domain on different occasions.

According to him, the only hope for the state is to seek the assistance of UN or African Union (AU) in fighting the insurgency in the state.

He alleged that corruption among the security agencies and judiciary was the factor fuelling the security problems in the state, saying he will make available list of all identified corrupt security personnel and judges to the state as soon as it would be possible.

He stressed the need to secure permanent base for security agencies to protect the areas under constant attacks by the gunmen.

Earlier, Yari expressed regret over the incessant attacks, urging the security agencies to intensify their efforts at restoring normalcy in the affected areas.

He therefore urged the security agents to apprehend all persons in possession of weapons henceforth to reduce the attacks.