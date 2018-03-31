Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has called on the people of the state, irrespective of tribe or religion, to be vigilant and resolve to work for peace.

Ishaku, in a message to the people of the state on the occasion of Easter celebrations, noted that peace remained the most important need of the state at this critical time.

The governor’s message, which was contained in a press release signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, urged the people to be vigilant and willing to support the efforts of government to achieve permanent peace in the state.

“Peace in Taraba State remains the most important need of the people and I want all Tarabans irrespective of tribe and religion to resolve today to work for peace. I urge you all to be vigilant and willing to support the efforts of government to achieve permanent peace in the state,” he stated.

He however admonished the people of the state to imbibe and emulate the exemplary lessons of humility and sacrifice which the life of Jesus Christ teaches mankind. Ishaku equally asked Christians in the state to use the period of Easter to remind themselves of the virtues of honesty and selfless service, which are the hallmark of Christianity.