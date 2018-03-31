Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has assured the people of Benue State that his administration would continue to place priority on the security of lives, property and their general welfare.

In his Easter message to Benue people yesterday, he said the death and resurrection of Jesus which is the meaning of Easter was a period when Christians should draw closer to God so they could appreciate His abundant grace and mercy upon their lives in the face of adversities.

He encouraged people of the state not to lose hope as his administration was committed to bringing herdsmen attacks to an end to enable thousands of internally displaced persons currently in eight camps across the state to return home.

The statement read: “Ortom is particularly worried over the increasing number of children and other categories of people in IDPs camps and calls on other Nigerians as well corporate organisations to assist the Benue State Government in managing the humanitarian crisis.

“The Governor urges the people of the state to continue to show love to one another as Christ Jesus taught his followers.

“He believes that it is only when the people support authorities in building a crime-free society that the government’s efforts of providing development and improved standard of living can fully be achieved.

“The Governor is confident that the current economic and security challenges will be overcome and the state will move onto the next level of development.

“He admonishes Benue people to pray for the innocent persons who recently lost their lives in Logo, Guma, Okpokwu and other parts of the state following herdsmen attacks and calls for continuous trust in God in the belief that things will get better.

“He wishes every Benue person, home and abroad, joyful Easter celebration.”