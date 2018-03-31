Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, has reminded all Christians that the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday, gives hope to a world in need of Physical and Spiritual healing.

He noted that the crucifixion, death and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, demonstrate God’s love and grace to humanity, which should guide all Christians in living the virtues of love, sacrifice and perseverance for the good of mankind.

Lalong stated this in a press statement signed by his Director of Press, Mr. Emmanuel Nanle, to felicitate with citizens of the state during the Easter celebration.

The Governor added that without these virtues the development of the society would be greatly impaired, calling for sober reflection on the sacrifices and practical demonstration of the love of Christ which all Nigerians must make in order to build a Nation that will remain the envy of other countries in the comity of Nations.

He further called on all citizens of the state to be prayerful for a peaceful state and country, where patriotism supersedes selfish interest in private and public life. He also enjoined all citizens of the state to be vigilant, and to intensify community policing in collaboration with the security agencies in the state, who are working round the clock to ensure a hitch-free celebration.