The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze weather in the central states of the country on Saturday with horizontal visibility of two to five kilometres and visibility of less than 1,000m in some places.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 35 and 19 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Southern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning hours with day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 34 and 23 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the agency, there is prospect of localised thunderstorms over Umuahia, Owerri, Awka, Akure, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri, Calabar and Eket in the afternoon and evening hours.

Day and night temperatures of 31 to 37 and 23 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively will be experienced over the southern cities.

In the Northern States, a thick dust haze condition is expected with day and night temperatures of 30 to 37 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Thick dust haze conditions are expected over the Northern cities, dust haze conditions are envisaged over most parts of the central cities while chances of cloudiness and thunderstorms over few places in the southern cities are also expected within the next 24 hours,” NiMet said.