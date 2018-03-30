Rep. Buba Jibril, (APC/Lokoja/Kogi) who died on Friday in Abuja, has been buried in Lokoja.

Jibril, 58, a three-term member of the House of Representatives, was buried amidst tears from families, friends and colleagues that thronged Lokoja for the burial.

The burial was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, Kogi Deputy Governor, Mr Simon Achuba, Kogi House of Assembly Speaker, Mr Matthew Kolawole, members of the house, among others.

Dogara, who spoke with newsmen after the burial, described Jibril as a fine colleague and brilliant law maker.

He lamented the loss of many lawmakers at the same time, and prayed God to halt the tide.

“I don’t think it has happened before; not to my recollection. We have lost about three senators and five members of the House of Representatives in the past few weeks,” he said.

Mr Matthew Kolawole, the Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly, told newsmen that the state government, the Kogi House of Assembly, and the entire Kogi would miss him a lot.

“Don’t forget that he was a former speaker of Kogi House of Assembly, we will miss him a lot.

“I pray that God almighty will give all of us the heart to bear the irreparable lost.

“What happened today is a big lesson to all of us who are still living.

“No matter how rich you are, just remember that sometime, someday, you will drop dead, and when you do, you are going to give account of your life to God.

“It is a debt we will all pay sometimes someday,” Kolawole said.