The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) says its has discarded the used of scratch cards to access forms for application of various scholarships of the fund.

The Fund in a statement signed by Mr Kalu Otisi, Head Press and Public Relations in Abuja also noted that it had also discarded writing of Aptitude test as a criteria to qualify for scholarship.

“The PTDF scholarship which is for the 2018/2019 academic session is highly competitive and only outstanding candidates who meet the selection criteria and other requirements will be awarded the scholarship.

“PTDF has also introduced a new criterion requiring applicants to make a case for their scholarship by submitting a statement of purpose stating why they want to undertake the study, the relevance of the proposed study to the oil and gas industry.

“Under the new scholarship regime of PTDF, the requirement for the use of scratch cards to access the forms has been dispensed with as applicants can now obtain the forms free from PTDF website www.ptdf.gov.ng.

“ Also discarded is the requirement for aptitude exams as part of the process for the award,’’ it said.

It quoted the General Manager, Education and Training Department, PTDF, Ahmed Galadima Aminu, as saying that Msc applicants will not undergo any aptitude test.

“There will be no aptitude test for the MSc’s but for PhD candidates, we still have the interviews. We now use the credentials of the applicants to assess them.

“If you have a first or second upper, you have a grading for that.

“We will also ask you to state the reason why you want to study the programme, after that we will ask you to submit your transcript which will be verified from the school.

For the scratch card, there is no more use of scratch card, just go to the application website, click and it will provide you with the PIN number and you use the PIN number to apply”.he said

The Fund noted that with the new scholarship opportunity, qualified Nigerians would have the opportunity of studying in prestigious universities in the United Kingdom for Master’s and Doctorate degrees.

It named the institutions to include Imperial College London, University College London, Kings College London, University of Birmingham, University of Nottingham, University of Southampton, Newcastle University and the University of Manchester.

Others are University of Liverpool, Cranfield University, Robert Gordon University, Heriot-Watt University, University of Salford, Portsmouth University, and the University of Dundee.

It noted that the application process has already commenced with the invitation of qualified candidates to apply through PTDF to specific programmes at partner Institutions in the United Kingdom.

“The full list of courses for the scholarship awards can be accessed on the PTDF website www.ptdf.gov.ng,’’ it added

The statement further noted that fund scholarship scheme would offer candidates the opportunity of a diversified pool of knowledge and the benefit of studying in world class institutions in the United Kingdom.

It noted that the award includes the provision of flight tickets, payment of health insurance, payment of tuition and bench fees (where applicable) as well as the provision of allowances to meet the costs of accommodation and living expenses.

“The application process which commenced March 28th, 2018 would close after four weeks.”