President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, on Friday urged Nigerians to use this Easter period to intensify their prayers for peace in the country.

He said that “the country is clearly under siege from all corners” and stressed that the period of Easter provides good opportunity for citizens to pray more to God to send succour to alleviate their sufferings.

The Ohanaeze leader stressed that Nigerians should not allow the prevailing hardship in the country affect their spirit of love, brotherliness and peaceful co existence.

Nwodo, in a statement signed by him, urged Nigerians to cultivate the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development.

“Nigerians Christians must allow the solemnness of the last 40 days of fasting and prayers to influence their thoughts and actions in relating with one another,” he noted.

Nwodo urged Nigerians to use this period to think deeply at the state of the nation with a view to finding a lasting solution to the country’s challenges.

“Restructuring this country is perhaps the sincere and pragmatic way to address the nation’s socio political and economic challenges and time is ripe for political leaders to embrace it,” he said.

The Ohanaeze president-general reiterated his call during the Christmas and New year festivities on Ndigbo to always think home and not to allow the hardship occasioned of the last two years affect them in thinking about their homeland.

He stated that the deliberate exorbitant tax in some states in the country is targeted at Ndigbo to cut their savings and discourage their “Aku rue uno” policy but he urged them not to be dissuaded because nowhere is their wealth more secure than home.

Nwodo also urged Ndigbo to show more than passing interest in the socio-political development in the country by ensuring that all eligible voters collect their voter cards and be ready to use it effectively to pick leaders that would fight for their interests.

The Ohanaeze leader wished all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration and prayed for enduring peace in the country.