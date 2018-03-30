The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, said on Friday that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ are everlasting reminders that it is possible for Nigeria to overcome its difficulties and embrace great virtues.

Makarfi, in his Easter message, emphasized that despite various challenges, there is still hope for Nigeria.

In a statement by his spokesman, Alhaji Mukhtar Zubair Sirajo, the former Kaduna State governor asked all Nigerians to eschew bitterness and embrace the spiritual legacies of Jesus Christ that can immensely facilitate Nigeria’s peace and progress.

He said: “Warm felicitations and greetings to the Nigerian Christian community, and indeed all Nigerians on this auspicious occasion of the Easter celebrations in memory of the legendary spirit of sacrifice and selflessness espoused and exhibited by Jesus Christ.”

“It is imperative that this period be used by all for meditation and sober reflections on the life and times of Jesus Christ and his sacrifices, with a view to imbibing such virtues as humility, forgiveness, tolerance, good neighbourliness, respect and empathy for others’ feelings as well as love for one another.”

“The application of these virtues taught and lived by Jesus Christ is direly needed now more than at any time in the history of this country as we grapple with challenges of poverty, divisiveness and mutual distrust and suspicion, which have crept into the psyche of the country from only-God-knows-where.”