Some owners of recreational centres at the National Theatre, Iganmu have expressed displeasure over low patronage during the Good Friday celebration.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent who visited the area reports that majority of the kiosks was deserted by fun seekers.

An operator, who simply identified herself as Madam Odunayo, told newsmen that despite the Easter celebration, sales were low and almost non-existent.

She called on the management to come to their aid by speeding up the opening of all the gates that leads to the Theatre for ease of access for fun seekers.

“When the three gates were opened, people from different parts of Lagos thronged to have fun and relax at our bars.

“Since its closure, patronage had reduced as no one was willing to go and turn a long distance to come have fun when there are other places,” she said.

Odunayo added that the return of live band which was one of their major selling points would also boost their sales.

She thanked the management for coming to their rescue by paying off the power debts and expressed their confidence in the interest of the wellbeing of the kiosk owners.

Another kiosk owner, simply called Prisca, pleaded with the management to employ mechanisms to ensure that their halls are frequently rented as this would have a ripple effect on their sales.

“Last week, some people came for publicity and wanted to use the hall at the National Theatre.

“On that day, we recorded some sales even though they ended up not using the hall.

“Imagine how it would have been, when the halls becomes constantly used.

“We record some good amount of sales on the 2nd and 3rd Sundays of the month when the Igbo people have their association’s meetings.

“On other days, we just seat and complain,’’ she said.

Taiwo Towolawi, a fun seeker, said that the kiosks used to be the hot hub of fun but the epileptic power issue has “greatly reduced the sales drive.”

“We used to come here and there would be no cold drinks; we were not getting our brands of drinks to buy as only Nigerian Breweries products were made available at the kiosks.

“Lovers of small stout and Smirnoff ice had to go look for their fun elsewhere,” he said.

Towolawi added that security challenges at the National Theatre was also a contributory factor.

“The days when people used to visit this place, many were robbed and raped at night.

“A few of my friends swore never to visit the area again. I only come because some of the kiosk owners are my friends.

“If this issue of security can be addressed, the confidence of fun seekers would be restored,” he said.