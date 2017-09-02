The South-East and South-South Governors’ Forum has called on the Federal Government to come up with a clear policy on the concession of federal roads and to fast-track the process in order to ameliorate the sufferings of the people of both regions.

This was one of the resolutions of the forum, which met in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, earlier in the week.

The forum had met to deliberate on critical economic and political issues common to the interests of the states in the nation’s affairs.

The meeting, which was chaired by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, had the governors of Rivers, Delta, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo and Abia States and the deputy governors of Bayelsa, Anambra and Edo states in attendance.

Among other things, the forum resolved to pursue inter-regional cooperation and integration for the common good of the people of both sections, while also advocating for issues affecting the well-being of the regions.

The forum also agreed to urge the Federal Government to encourage investors in the oil and gas industry to operate from within the regions and invest there.

The forum is billed to reconvene in Owerri, Imo State, on October 8, 2017.