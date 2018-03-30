President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to Abuja after a 2-day working visit to Lagos state where he inaugurated some projects and also attended the 10th Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Colloquium.

On his return, Buhari went straight to the National Mosque Abuja where he performed the 2-Raka’at Juma’at prayer.

The President also witnessed the wedding fatiha of Hamza Ahmed and Hadiza Jika which was performed immediately after the prayer session at the mosque.

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Governors of Nasarawa and Bauchi States, Alhaji Tanko Almakura and Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar respectively were among the dignitaries that witnessed the event.

Other personalities at the wedding were the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Mongonu, cabinet ministers and former National Chairman of PDP, Ahmodu Ali.

The groom, Hamza Ahmed, is a younger brother to Aisha Buhari, the president wife.