A total of 39 Controllers of the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) on Friday completed a six-week advance management training aimed at repositioning correctional services in the country.

The 8th Advance Command Course for the Controllers of Prisons was held at the NPS Academy, Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the participants, Comptroller General of NPS, Ja’afaru Ahmed, said that the academy was a penal training institution and first of its kind in Africa.

The NPS boss said that the training was aimed at equipping the controllers with prerequisite managerial and leadership skills for their next rank of Assistant Comptroller General of Prison (ACG).

Represented by Kunle Babalola, an Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Lagos and Ogun States, Ahmed commended participants for their hard work and commitment during the course.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, the overall best student of the course, Mr Tunde Ladipo, called on his colleagues to use the skills acquired at the academy to transform the prisons.

Ladipo, who is Controller of Prisons in Lagos State, said that the prisons were correctional centres established to reposition and refine inmates.

The ceremony was attended by the Ago-Iwoye monarch, Oba Abdulrasak Adenugba and the Chairman Ijebu-Igbo West Local Government, Mr Adegoke Adekanbi.

The monarch congratulated the participants and commended the NPS for siting the prisons academy in the community.