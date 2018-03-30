As Christians celebrate Good Friday in preparation for Easter, traders in Mararaba and Masaka markets in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have complained over low patronage from customers.

In a separate interviews with our correspondent on Friday, the traders said that patronage this Easter season was low, adding that they expected more sales on Saturday.

Malam Tanimu Dauda, a meat seller at the Mararaba market said patronage had been very low this year compared to what was obtained last year.

“Good Friday is always like this, due to Christians abstinence from meat, many of them do not eat meat today.

“More so people have not started buying what they need for the Easter celebration, I am sure as from tomorrow we will have better sales.

“May the Almighty Allah give us patience to endure, in order to experience high sales according to how He planned it for us.

“Even though patronage is low now, I am sure of high patronage as time goes on, people will patronise us because they cannot do without eating meat on Easter day,” Dauda said.

Mr Bitrus Inuwa, who sales fish popularly known as ‘point and Kill’ said patronage was not encouraging even though he expected things to change by Saturday.

“However, I expect it to record better sales because customers are still coming to buy though the number is negligble” he said.

Miss Linda Ogwu who sales tomotoes and pepper at Masaka market, said she was not expecting high patronage in view of the fact that most Christians were celebrating Good Friday today.

“Most Christians are celebrating Good Friday today; they will not eat stew and meat today, so they will not buy meat.

“I believe that from tomorrow, patronage will improve,” she said.

For Mr Peter Ejifor, who sells ladies shoes and bags at the Masaka Market, patronage was encouraging as the shop was filled with ladies trying to make their choice.

Ejiofor said he was grateful to God for the patronage so far, adding that ladies are seriously preparing for the Easter celebration.

“You can see them buying what they need in the shop, I thank God for the high turnover and know I will make reasonable sales today.

Mrs Talatu Bawa who trade in Carbage inside the market said patronage was not high as earlier expected, but added that there was hope for it to raise.

Bawa said that patronage would be higher from Saturday, because according to her, Good Friday is the beginning of the journey to Easter.

“Easter is the main day for celebration; today is just like a normal day where people come to market and buy what they need.

“Good Friday celebration is mostly done with activities in the church; but that does not mean that people will not buy thin

“I thank God for the little sales I have made so far and I also hoped for higher sales tomorrow and Sunday,” Bawa said.

Another trader, Mr Ikechukwu Onyema, a rice seller, said the patronage was not encouraging, compared to previous Esther celebration, where people came in large number to buy rice.

He, however attributed the poor patronage to the current economic situation in the country coupled with the high cost of goods and services.