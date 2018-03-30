Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has called for unity and tolerance among the residents as they celebrate the Easter.

He said that people should bury their ethnic, religious and political differences for the overall peace and development of the state.

Abubakar, in an Easter message on Friday, said: “We must preach the virtues of peace and unity among us.

“We cannot afford to allow ourselves to be divided along religious or ethnic lines.

“Therefore, we must allow peace to reign in order to achieve progress.”

He appealed to the Christian community in the state, who just ended the Lent period, to put into practice the lessons of the spiritual exercise.

“I would like to appeal for sober reflection and self evaluation by all with a view to assessing everybody’s relationship with God and fellow human beings so as to make amends where necessary.”

The governor noted that the state and the Nation as a whole needed continued prayers to overcome various challenges.

Abubakar reiterated his administration’s commitment to the maintenance of law and order, adding that government has taken all the necessary measures to ensure a hitch free Easter celebration.

He however appealed for continued support and cooperation from the people for a peaceful and progressive state.