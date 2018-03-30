As the world celebrates Easter, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has urged people of the state not to lose hope, stressing that his administration is committed to bringing herdsmen attacks to an end to enable thousands of internally displaced persons, currently in eight camps across the state, to return home.

Governor Ortom, who stated this in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase, and made available to newsmen, assured the people of the middlebelt state that his administration will continue to place a priority on the security of lives, property and general welfare.

The Governor maintained that the death and resurrection of Jesus, which is the meaning of Easter, is a period when Christians should draw closer to God so they can appreciate His abundant grace and mercy upon their lives in the face of adversities.

“Governor Ortom is particularly worried over the increasing number of children and other categories of people in IDPs camps and calls on other Nigerians as well corporate organisations to assist the Benue State Government in managing the humanitarian crisis,” the statement read in part.

While enjoining the people of the state to continue to show love to one another as Christ Jesus taught his followers, the Governor expressed the belief that it is only when the people support authorities in building a crime-free society that the government’s efforts of providing development and improved standard of living can fully be achieved.

Expressing confidence that the current economic and security challenges will be overcome and the state will move onto the next level of development, Ortom admonished Benue people to pray for the innocent persons who recently lost their lives in Logo, Guma, Okpokwu and other parts of the state following herdsmen attacks, calling for unwavering trust in God in the belief that things will get better.