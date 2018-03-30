A clergy, Rev. Fr. Richard Popoola, has urged Christians in the country to embrace tolerance and peace toward people of other faiths.

Popoola spoke on Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Bashorun, Ibadan, following the station of the Cross held to depict the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The clergy said that Good Friday was an opportunity to recall the sacrificial work of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary.

He said it should be a day to soberly reflect on the virtues of selflessness, tolerance, sacrifice, love and forgiveness exhibited by Jesus Christ.

“Good Friday is the day we remember the crucifixion of Jesus.

“It is a day that stands out in everything about our Christian faith; Christ came to this world in order to redeem us and this power of redemption happened on Good Friday,” he said.

He urged Christians to emulate Christ and imbibe his virtues of sacrificial love, peace and tolerance.

“When we think of what Christ did for us, Christians should learn to let go and commit everything in the hands of God.

“We cannot use conflicts to combat conflicts; we cannot use force to gain what we need to gain.

“We need to apply the tenets of Christ’s simplicity and tolerance as we relate with not just fellow Christians, but also people of other faiths.

“We must have mutual understanding, tolerance and respect towards people of other religions and cultures,” he said.

Good Friday is celebrated by Christians as the day Jesus Christ died to redeem mankind from sin and condemnation by God.