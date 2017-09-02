Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has stressed the need for continuous engagement of Christians and Muslims in prayers for the sustainability of peace, unity and development of the country.

Ugwuanyi said this in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslim faithful in the country, especially those residing in Enugu State on Friday.

While felicitating Muslims, the governor urged the Muslim Ummah to continue preach and abide by the core values of Islam for the sustenance of peace, progress and unity of the country.

He said that Nigeria had every reason to celebrate the goodness of God, stressing that prayers was the only panacea that would guaranty the sustainability of the peace, unity and development of the country.

Ugwuanyi, who said that both faith Islam and christianity, believed ultimately that with God all things were possible, pointed out that “the country’s greatest strength is in its diversity”.

“The country’s source of strength is both in its diversity and a commitment to ensure that the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain,

“I call on Nigerians to continue to love and live in peace and harmony with one another irrespective of religious and socio-political differences.”

He wished all Muslims the guidance, blessings and protection of Allah.