Clement Ogbeh, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has died.

Clement was the younger brother of Chief Audu Ogbeh, the minister of agriculture and Rural Development.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of condolence to Audu Ogbeh, Clement Ogbeh’s nucleus family, his friends and colleagues at the CBN.

According to a statement from Senior Special Assistant on media to the President, Garba Shehu, “President Buhari prays that God will comfort the family of the departed, and grant his soul eternal rest”.