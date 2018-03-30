Clement Ogbeh, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has died.
Clement was the younger brother of Chief Audu Ogbeh, the minister of agriculture and Rural Development.
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of condolence to Audu Ogbeh, Clement Ogbeh’s nucleus family, his friends and colleagues at the CBN.
According to a statement from Senior Special Assistant on media to the President, Garba Shehu, “President Buhari prays that God will comfort the family of the departed, and grant his soul eternal rest”.
