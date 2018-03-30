The Police Command in Kebbi has issued licences to 200 legal firearms holders in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kabiru, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday that the gesture was to curb proliferation of illegal firearms and ammunition throughout the state.

Kabiru said the exercise was also in compliance with the full enforcement of the Firearms Act, mopping-up and recovery of all prohibited firearms.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, had on Feb. 22, directed Commissioners of Police of all the State Commands and the Federal Capital Territory to commence the recovery of prohibited firearms in the country.

“The command has embarked on special operation in order to curb and mop up illegal firearms/weapons and ammunition throughout the state.

“In that move, we have so far issued licences to 200 legal firearms holders as our men will be going out ruthlessly to check illegal firearms, weapons and ammunition; and any one caught will be culpable for illegal possession of weapons,” he said.

The commissioner urged people bearing illegal arms to surrender them to the nearest Area Commands or Divisional Police Offices (DPOs) in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

He advised those with expired firearms to bring them forward for renewal and inspection.

“And those of the deceased persons are to be returned to state Central Armoury immediately,” he said.

Kabiru also advised both private and commercial drivers using police spy number plates, covered vehicle number plates as well as illegally using siren to desist from such acts.