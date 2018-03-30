President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commiserated the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, over the death of his younger brother, Clement.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, over the passing of his younger brother, Clement Ogbeh.

“The President sends his condolences to the immediate family, the Otukpa community of Benue State and friends of the deceased, who worked at the Central Bank of Nigeria and is being buried today.

“President Buhari prays that God will comfort the family of the departed, and grant his soul eternal rest.”