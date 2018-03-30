President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed sadness over the passing of Rt. Hon Umar Buba Jibrin, the Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, who died in the early hours of Friday.

In posts on his social media pages, Saraki said that Nigeria has lost another seasoned legislator and champion of the common man.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and constituents of the late Rt. Hon Umar Buba Jibrin, deputy leader of the House of Representatives, who passed away early this morning.

“As a former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibrin, was a seasoned legislator and a conscientious lawmaker who always put the interests of the common man first — and championed them at the federal level. He will be greatly missed.

“My deep condolences go out to Speaker Dogara, his colleagues in the House of Representives and the government and people of Kogi State over this great loss,” Saraki said.

Jibril, a three time member of the house, died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja, one of his political associates, Mr Amuda Dan Sulaiman, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) .

He was until his death, the Deputy Majority Leader of the house, as a member of the All Progressives Congress.

He was also a former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello expressed “deep shock” over the demise of Jibril, who he described as one of the state’s most astute politicians.

Bello described the late Jibril as a man who “lived in the hearts of his people”, saying the vacuum he left in the state and the ruling party will be difficult to fill, according to a statement by Kingsley Fanwo, the Director General of Media and Publicity.