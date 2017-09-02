The Minister of Communications, Barrister Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu, has declared that the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical vacation in London has brought stability, happiness and joy to Nigerians.

Shittu, who addressed journalists shortly after he observed this year’s Eid-el-Kabir prayers along with other Muslim Ummah in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday stated that it would have been another story “if the President has not recovered fully enough to come back to Nigeria”.

He said it had shown that the prayers of Nigerians for the safe return of the President was answered.

Shittu said “number one, we should thank Almighty Allah that he Has made it possible for our dear President to come and celebrate Eid in Nigeria.

“I know that a lot of Nigerians have been praying over the last few months urging Almighty Allah for his speedy recovery and we thank God that, that prayer has been answered.

“That has certainly brought a lot of serenity, a lot of stability, a lot of happiness and joy to the faces of Nigerians. It would have been a diffrent story if the President has not yet recovered fully enough to come back.”

Shittu then urged Nigerians to continue praying to God for their leaders.

“Secondly, we should continue to pray for this government, certainly our President needs prayers in the sense that is the one President you can trust, Nigerians can trust or can entrust their common wealth.

“He is the President who is not greedy, he is one who will not steal public money, he is the one President that can manage the resources.

“I will also use this opportunity to say that Nigerians should thank the Vice President who has been acting in the absence of the President; he stablized the polity and he did well.”