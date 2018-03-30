Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, has called on Nigerians to tolerate one another and continue to sacrifice for the greatness of Nigeria like Jesus Christ.

The Governor who made this known in a statement signed by his Director General of Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, urged Nigerians to show love to all, regardless of status, color or race in the spirit of Jesus Christ who died for all to make the world a better place for all.

The statement reads: “Jesus Christ came to die for all to be saved. He sacrificed for the greatness of the world. He loved all humans on the face of the earth and never discriminated against anyone, not even the sinners.

“We owe this season a great sense of sacrifice and tolerance. We need to show love to all our brothers across the world and shun hate and discriminatory pangs. As Jesus Christ accommodated all, let us accommodate all because we are all creatures of God”.

The Governor also charged Nigerians to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to achieve its set goals for the nation, assuring them that their sacrifices is already “hatching a great nation”

He said, “We have great potentials as a nation, almost unmatched by any black nation on earth. But the greed of the past brought the nation on her knees. The giant became the beggar.

“The advent of the present administration has relaunched the hope of the nation with shoe-string measures that challenged our patience.

“We must continue to make sacrifices, make the right choices and believe in the sterling leadership of Mr President to stir the nation away from its shambling past into hope and faith in our nation.

“In Kogi State, my administration has made tough choices to strengthen our institutions and erect big, strong and dependable development pillars.

“Today, Kogi is better and will be one of the best in the nation. I urge our people to keep faith in our administration and continue to support us through the ladder of progress”.