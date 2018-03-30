The Ebonyi Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has warned motorists, especially commercial drivers, to adhere to traffic rules, avoid speeding, overloading and use of worn-out tyres to avoid road crashes.

The Corps Sector Commander in Ebonyi, Mrs Stella Uchegbu, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abakaliki.

She said that the FRSC would prosecute motorists caught violating traffic code during the Easter festivities.

Uchgbu said that many people would travel during the Easter break to celebrate with their loved ones, thereby creating upsurge in both vehicular and human traffic.

“Just like in Christmas celebrations, many will travel during the Easter festivities and this will lead to increase in human and vehicular traffic across the country.

“Motorists, especially the commercial motorists, are advised to drive with caution and obey traffic rules as well as adhere to road signs,” Uchegbu said.

According to her, most commercial drivers in their hurry to make more money, will choose to flout traffic rules, thereby causing road crashes with many resulting in fatalities.

She said that the command, on its part, had made plans to deploy more men on the roads to enhance safety and ease traffic during the period.

She said that the National Headquarters of the Corps had directed the setting up of 200 mobile traffic courts during the Easter to prosecute traffic offenders in the 36 states of the federation.

“Our mandate and commitment is to ensure safety on the highways and we need cooperation of every road user, especially commercial motorists to achieve better result.

“We implore motorists to drive safe and avoid over speeding, over loading, drunk-driving; and we say to them when you drink do not drive and you should drive to stay alive.

“Wear your sit-belts while on steering and cooperate with the road safety officials on duty to serve you better this Easter, “she stressed.