Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said that security of lives and property of all Nigerians is the collective responsibilities of all and sundry.

Bagudu, who stated this yesterday in his Sallah message to the people, charged all stakeholders in the state and country to join hands with the relevant security agencies to ensure crime-free environment and restore peace, especially in some parts of the country.

He said his administration was determined to collaborate with every stakeholder in the maintenance of law and order, as well as the protection of lives and property, while welcoming any suggestion aimed at making the state crime-free.

Atiku urge Nigerians, especially Muslims Umma, to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as Nigeria for resorting peace in some part of the north.

He noted that diversification of the economic is the best way to reduce poverty and urged the youth to eschew thuggery and be self-employed by venture into the agriculture sector.

He thanked the people of the state for supporting his administration, assuring them of his readiness to deliver the dividends of democracy.