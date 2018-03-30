The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has paid tribute to the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon Umar Buba Jibril, who died on Friday morning.

In a statement announcing the demise of the lawmaker, Dogara described Jubril as a patriotic, committed and hardworking representative.

Speaker Dogara, on behalf of the House, condoled with Jubril’s family, constituents and the entire people of Kogi State.

“We regret to announce the passing away of our friend, brother, colleague and leader, Rt. Hon Umar Buba Jibril, Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, whose sad demise occurred in the early hours of Friday, after a long protracted illness,” the statement by Dogara read.

“We extend our heart felt condolences to his immediate family, his wives, children, relations, his constituents and people of Kogi State.

“Hon Buba was an upright man, a leader per excellence, a patriotic, committed and hardworking lawmaker, worthy representative.

“He was a one time speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly.

“He will greatly be missed by all. May his gentle rest in peace,” Dogara stated.