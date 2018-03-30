Nigerian troops have intercepted a vehicle conveying a wanted Boko Haram suspect and three other suspected members of the terrorist group, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director of Army Public Relations has announced in a statement.

The suspect is number five on the Nigerian Army wanted list, the Army spokesperson said.

According to him, the vehicle conveying the suspect and three members of the civilian vigilante (Civilian Joint Task Force), were intercepted by troops on Thursday 29th March 2018 at the Forward Operations Base along Kano – Azare road, in Bauchi State.

He added that on interrogation, the Civilian Joint Task Force members claimed to have arrested the suspects in Lagos and he is taking them to Department of State Service (DSS) office in Maiduguri for further investigations.

General Chukwu said said efforts are being made to contact DSS office in Maiduguri for possible confirmation of the Civilian Joint Task Force claims.

He added that the troops have intensified search on the major highways to arrest any fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.