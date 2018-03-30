Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has felicitated with Christians on the celebration of Easter, urging them to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that will advance the course of development.

In an Easter message, Governor Wike said that that Easter exemplifies the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind, noting that as individuals, Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.

He called on the people of Rivers State to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the state as they reflect on the ideals of Good Friday and Easter Celebration.

Governor Wike assured the good people of Rivers State that he will continue to make sacrifices for the state, defend her interests and ensure that the people always enjoy good governance.

He said Easter is a period of fresh beginning, forgiveness, love and friendship. The governor urged the privileged to reach out to the less privileged as everyone works to deepen the culture of true Christianity.

While wishing the people of the state a Happy Easter Celebration, Governor Wike assured them of their security before, during and after the celebrations.