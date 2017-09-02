The National Emergency Management Agency on Friday announced that it had deployed more humanitarian officers to Benue State to support residents affected by the recent flood, which devastated many parts of the area.

NEMA’s Director-General, Mustapha Maihaja, said that the reinforcement of another contingent of humanitarian officers to the state followed a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Revealing that the team was headed by the agency’s Director of Search and Rescue, Paul Ohemu, he said the other officers had already been dispatched to the state.

Maihaja said the new team would support officers of the North Central Zonal Office to deliver immediate humanitarian assistance to the affected persons and assess the situation for further intervention.

He noted that as an emergency response, seven 30-tonne trucks with relief items had been dispatched to Benue, according to a statement issued by the agency’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Mr. Sani Datti.

While sympathising with the affected residents of the state, Maihaja assured them of NEMA’s commitment in providing necessary succour.