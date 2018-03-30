The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that he is saddened by the death of the Deputy House Leader, Mr. Buba Jibril.

Jibril, 58, died on Thursday night of an undisclosed illness.

In a statement on Friday, Gbajabiamila said, “It is with great pain and sadness that I received the news of my friend, colleague, and deputy, Hon Jubril Buba.

“He was the Deputy House Leader and he was transparent to a fault and very principled.

“I went to see him just over a week ago in hospital and we were informed he was doing well and would be discharged.

“I had looked forward to his resumption but alas!!! I will miss Buba and my heart, thoughts and prayers go out to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Jibril, a member of the All Progressives Congress, represented Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency of Kogi State.

The trained architect first came to the National Assembly in 2007.

He had formerly been a member of the Kogi State House of Assembly from 2003 to 2007.

He was elected the deputy leader of the House on June 9, 2015.