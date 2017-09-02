The United Kingdom has vowed to crack down on modern slavery across the world, including in Nigeria, identified as the fourth largest source of human trafficking to the European country.

A statement by the Press and Public Affairs Officer, British High Commission, Joe Abuku, on Thursday quoted the Secretary of State for International Development, Priti Patel, as calling for concerted efforts to stop human trafficking globally.

The statement read, “Nigeria is the fourth largest source of human trafficking to the UK and the International Organisation for Migration estimates that approximately 80 per cent of girls arriving in Europe from Nigeria are potential victims of trafficking for sexual exploitation.”

Patel, who has been the Member of Parliament for the Witham Constituency in Essex since 2010, was said to have announced £7m increased financial support to provide alternative livelihoods for potential victims of trafficking and modern slavery, including support for those who become victims to help them reintegrate into society and protect them from re-trafficking.

She said, “It is shameful that in the 21st century, the evil crime of modern slavery lurks in every corner of the globe, including on the UK’s streets, destroying the lives of young men and women. We will not stand aside and ignore this barbaric and often invisible crime, which all too often reaches our shores and is damaging for everyone except the perpetrators.”